Suspected Smuggled Goods Found in Raid of Korean Air's Supplier

Customs authorities investigating alleged smuggling and tax evasion by the owner of Hanjin Group's family have found two-and-a-half tons of goods that are believed to have been smuggled into the country.



The Korea Customs Service said that around 30 investigators were dispatched Monday morning to raid and search a partner firm of Korean Air located in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.



The company is known to supply to Korean Air products that are used in planes during flights.



A Customs Service official said the raid was conducted after analyzing phone records of former Korean Air vice president Cho Hyun-ah. The official said that during the raid, two-and-and-a-half tons of goods suspected of being smuggled by the Cho family were confiscated from the partner firm.

