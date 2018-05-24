Suspected Smuggled Goods Found in Raid of Korean Air's Supplier

Write : 2018-05-21 16:59:48 Update : 2018-05-21 17:15:05

Suspected Smuggled Goods Found in Raid of Korean Air's Supplier

Customs authorities investigating alleged smuggling and tax evasion by the owner of Hanjin Group's family have found two-and-a-half tons of goods that are believed to have been smuggled into the country.

The Korea Customs Service said that around 30 investigators were dispatched Monday morning to raid and search a partner firm of Korean Air located in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.

The company is known to supply to Korean Air products that are used in planes during flights.

A Customs Service official said the raid was conducted after analyzing phone records of former Korean Air vice president Cho Hyun-ah. The official said that during the raid, two-and-and-a-half tons of goods suspected of being smuggled by the Cho family were confiscated from the partner firm.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>