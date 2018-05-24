Study: Single-member Households to Account for 36% by 2045

A recent study estimates one in every three households in South Korea will be single-member households by 2045.



In its latest report on Monday, the Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements projected that 36-point-three percent of the country's households will be led by single members in 2045.



The number of single-member households, which stood at 660-thousand in 1985, is forecast to increase 12 times to eight-point-one million by 2045.



The research institute added that while a majority of single-member households consist of the country's young people, the number of elderly living alone will likely increase at a rapid rate in the future.



The report advised the government to start focusing its housing policies on the country's elderly living alone in light of the demographic changes.

[Photo : KBS News]