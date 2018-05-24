Protesters against Minimum Wage Revision Arrested for Trespassing

Write : 2018-05-21 18:41:02 Update : 2018-05-21 18:50:54

Protesters against Minimum Wage Revision Arrested for Trespassing

Police have arrested a dozen labor activists for trespassing during a protest against a minimum wage revision bill at the National Assembly.

The Yeongdeungpo Police Station said on Monday that the 12, all participants in a rally held earlier in the day by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), were arrested on charges of breaking into the National Assembly compound and are under investigation. 

The umbrella labor union held a press conference in front of parliament and urged lawmakers to stop discussing the revision and allow the presidential committee on minimum wage to discuss the matter. 

The revision, backed by the business community, seeks to take into account bonuses when minimum wage is calculated, which can lower the extent to which minimum wage is raised. 

[Photo : KBS News]

