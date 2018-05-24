Buddhists Wish for Inter-Korean Peace on Budda's Birthday

Buddhist temples across the nation hosted events on Wednesday marking the two-thousand-562nd birthday of the Buddha.



An event held at Jogye Temple in downtown Seoul brought together around ten-thousand Buddhist monks and lay members, including the the Most Venerable Jinje, who is the supreme patriarch of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, as well as the Most Venerable Seoljeong, Chief Administrator of the Jogye order.



In a celebratory speech, the Most Venerable Jinje welcomed the advent of the era of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, apparently referring to the inter-Korean summit and the Panmunjeom Declaration produced out of the summit.



The Most Venerable Seoljeong also addressed peaceful mood between the two Koreas in his own speech, urging all South Koreans, regardless of their political stances or classes, to become one in bringing peace to the Korean Peninsula.



The Buddhist communities of the two Koreas celebrated the Buddha's Birthday together by adopting a joint inter-Korean prayer between the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism and the North's Korean Buddhist Federation.



In the joint prayer, recited at the same time during their respective services celebrating the Buddha's Birthday, they said the "historic Panmunjeom Declaration affirmed the principle that the two Koreas will determine their own fate." It also says the declaration proclaims the start of a new history and marks a historic milestone to open a new era to reunify the divided nation.



It's the first time in three years for South and North Korean Buddhist circles to adopt a joint prayer for the Buddhist holiday.



In a congratulatory message read by Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan, President Moon Jae-in urged the Buddhist community to pray for the Korean Peninsula to usher in an era of peace and prosperity.

[Photo : YONHAP News]