Trial over ex-Pres. Lee's Corruption Charges to Begin on Wed.

Former President Lee Myung-bak's trial on corruption charges is set to begin on Wednesday at the Seoul Central District Court.



The session is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and last about six hours.



He was indicted last month on 16 charges, including bribery, abuse of power, embezzlement, breach of trust and tax evasion as well as violations of the election and presidential records laws.



Lee is expected to make an opening statement, and is expected to deny most charges as he has done up to this point.



During pretrial hearings, he did acknowledge some minor violations.