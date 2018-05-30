Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho’s wife is being grilled by police on multiple allegations of physical and verbal abuse.



Lee Myung-hee, director of the Ilwoo Foundation, arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at ten a.m. for questioning.



Asked for comments by reporters on her way in to the police agency, Lee said she is sorry for causing concern and damage and that she will actively cooperate with the investigation.



On whether she has attempted to win over the people she allegedly abused, Lee denied the allegations.



Lee is suspected of insulting and assaulting construction workers in May 2014, when one of the hotels owned by the family-run conglomerate was being remodeled.



She is also accused of verbally and physically assaulting construction workers who were remodeling her house in 2013 and repeatedly hitting and using abusive language against her chauffeur.



Police recently booked Lee on allegations of assault and obstruction of business and banned her from leaving the country.

[Photo : YONHAP News]