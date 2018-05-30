Supreme Court Chief Considering All Options on Internal Probe Findings

Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su has vowed to consider all measures regarding the results of an internal probe into claims the previous administration blacklisted judges.



On his way to work on Monday, Kim was asked by reporters whether the high court will consider filing complaints with the prosecution. He replied that he cannot reveal a final decision just yet but would consider all options.



Kim apologized for causing concern and disappointment over the probe findings. He said he will once again go over the results and related documents.



According to legal circles on Sunday, a special team probing the blacklist allegations revealed in a report on Friday, after the third round of investigations, that the National Court Administration sought to keep close tabs on judges and intervene in trials.

[Photo : YONHAP News]