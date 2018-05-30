Police Will Consider Probing Presidential Secretary on Druking Case

Police investigating an online opinion rigging scandal say they may summon presidential secretary Song In-bae for questioning in line with developments in related investigations.



Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Lee Ju-min says Song's questioning would happen before an independent counsel team begins its investigation on the scandal involving the influential blogger with the username “druking.”



A probe by the office of the presidential secretary for civil affairs found that Song met druking four times between June 2016 and February last year. Song also introduced the blogger to former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Kyoung-soo, who is currently running for governor of South Gyeongsang Province.



It was also found that Song received some two million won from the blogger after considering the money to be fees for lectures he had given to members of a blog run by druking.



Police found that Song and druking had engaged in dialogue via two online messaging services but that their dialogue did not touch on online opinions and involved only brief greetings.



Police believe there is a low possibility that Song will face legal punishment for receiving the two million won as he was unemployed at the time and thus would not be subject to the anti-graft law.

[Photo : YONHAP News]