'24% of Children, Teens Have No Free Time at All'

One out of four South Korean children and teens say they have no free time during their day whatsoever.



The charity group ChildFund Korea on Monday unveiled results of a survey it conducted on more than 64-hundred children and teenagers aged ten to 18 last November and December.



More than 15-hundred youths, or 24 percent of the surveyed, said they had no time to rest or play at all during the day.



Yearly study hours for middle school students stand at two-thousand-97 and for high school students, two-thousand-757 hours.



These are even longer than annual work hours of two-thousand-69 of an average South Korean adult based on OECD data in 2016.