Ex-President Lee Myung-bak Fails to Appear in Court for Second Hearing

Former President Lee Myung-bak failed to appear at his second court hearing on Monday, forcing the court to end the hearing after ten minutes.



Lee's attorney said the former president couldn't attend due to his health condition, and that he had suggested Lee submit a letter explaining reasons for his absence to the court.



The Seoul Central District Court, on the other hand, said it can not proceed with the trial without the defendant's attendance, then strongly requested that Lee appear at his next hearing.



The court also threatened that if Lee were to submit another letter of absence, it would consider it as a refusal to attend and take appropriate actions, such as the prison officer forcibly bringing him to court.



Citing health problems on Friday, Lee, who has been charged with 16 counts of corruption, had asked the court to make an exception to allow him to attend the hearings selectively, when he is required to testify or verify evidence.



The next hearing is set for Thursday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]