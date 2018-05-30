Top Court to Cooperate with 'Judiciary Blacklist' Probe

The Supreme Court has indicated it will cooperate with the prosecution’s investigation into allegations that the previous Park Geun-hye administration blacklisted judges.



A special team at the high court looking into the so-called judiciary blacklist allegations said on Monday that it is willing to hand over to the prosecution related documents such as investigation reports “within a reasonable scope.”



In a report released last Friday, the team revealed the National Court Administration under the leadership of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae sought to keep close tabs on judges and intervene in trials.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office began investigating the case after a civic group filed a complaint against the top court.



The prosecution has not yet launched a full-fledged investigation into the matter, saying it will wait for the results of the top court’s internal probe.



Prosecutors are known to be reviewing whether it will be legally possible to establish a charge of abuse of power against those behind the blacklist.