Korean Air Chief's Wife Denies Assault Allegations

Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho’s wife returned home early Tuesday after being grilled for 15 hours by police over allegations that she verbally and physically abused employees including construction workers, chauffeurs, gardeners and housekeepers.



According to the police on Tuesday, Lee Myung-hee, director of the Ilwoo Foundation, denied most of the allegations during questioning at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday.



Lee is known to have responded to most questions by claiming that she can’t remember.



Lee is suspected of insulting and assaulting construction workers in May 2014, when one of the hotels owned by the family-run conglomerate was being remodeled.



She is also accused of verbally and physically assaulting construction workers who were remodeling her house in 2013 and repeatedly hitting and using abusive language against her chauffeur.



Police have secured testimonies from eleven people who claim they were verbally or physically abused by Lee, and are seeking heavier charges on the grounds of habitual assault and special assault.

[Photo : YONHAP News]