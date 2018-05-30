Seoul to Ban Old Diesel Cars on Dusty Days from June

Starting next month, old diesel cars will be banned from roads in Seoul on days when fine dust levels are dangerously high.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday announced that diesel vehicles registered before December 2005 will be banned from roads in downtown Seoul between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. when the level of fine dust forces the city government to take emergency measures. Violators will be fined 100-thousand won.



According to government data, about 200-thousand vehicles will be subject to the restriction in Seoul and two-point-two million nationwide.



The city government expects the move will help reduce fine dust emissions from diesel cars by 20 to 40 percent.