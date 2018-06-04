Wife of Korean Air Chief Attends Hearings on Arrest Warrant Request

Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho's wife, Lee Myung-hee, is attending a hearing to review a request for her arrest.



The former director of the Ilwoo Foundation said she is "sorry" when reporters asked her to comment on her way into the Seoul Central District Court on Monday morning.



A decision on whether to issue an arrest warrant for Lee is likely to be made late Monday or early Tuesday.



Lee is facing seven charges including verbal and physical abuse against construction workers, chauffeurs, and other employees.



Also on Monday, Cho Hyun-ah, chairman Cho’s eldest daughter who is infamous for the 2014 "nut rage" case, appeared before the Incheon Main Customs office to face questions over allegations of tax evasion and smuggling luxury goods without going through customs.



Meanwhile, the Education Ministry is looking into allegations that Cho Won-tae, the son of the Korean Air chairman, entered Inha University 20 years ago by transferring from a two-year college in the U.S. even though he didn't meet the credit requirement for such a transfer.

[Photo : KBS News]