Court Chiefs Discuss NCA's Alleged Irregularities

Write : 2018-06-07 11:19:37 Update : 2018-06-07 11:51:08

The heads of the nation’s 35 courts have discussed ways to address suspicions that the National Court Administration under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae kept tabs on judges and engaged in political deals with the top office on certain trials. 

The emergency meeting on Thursday came two days after a committee on advancing the judiciary reviewed whether or not a probe by the prosecution is necessary to tackle the latest suspicions. During that meeting, seven out of nine committee members said they believe a probe is inevitable. 

In meetings of judges being held at courts across the nation, a large number of judges, mainly younger members of the judiciary, are calling for the prosecution to investigate. 

However, senior judges of the Seoul High Court have expressed caution in seeking such a probe. 

Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su is set to make a final decision on what follow-up steps should be taken after reviewing the results of Thursday’s emergency meeting and another similar meeting scheduled for Monday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

