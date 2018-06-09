Prosecutors Demand Three Years for Former Cheongwadae Official

2018-06-07

Prosecutors requested a three year prison sentence for a former presidential official accused of involvement in a bribery scandal during the Lee Myung-bak presidency.
 
Kim Baek-jun pleaded guilty to all charges, including that he received 400 million won in bribes from the National Intelligence Service while the former president was in office in 2008. 
 
Prosecutors want him to pay a fine of 200 million won. 
 
Kim, dubbed as ex-President Lee's 'butler,' was released on bail early last month. His trial has been set for July 12.

[Photo : KBS News]

