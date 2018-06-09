Judges in Busan, Suwon Demand Probe into Judiciary Scandal

The Busan District Court has also called for investigation by the prosecution into allegations of political deals attempted by the Supreme Court's National Court Administration under the watch of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.



Senior judges at the Busan District Court held a closed-door meeting Thursday and agreed that it's necessary to hold accountable former and incumbent officials who actively took part in the alleged abuse of judicial administrative rights.



They also called for taking criminal action.



The Suwon District Court also held a meeting of all its judges on Thursday and demanded a thorough investigation into the scandal.



They also acknowledged the allegations seriously violate the constitutional value of the independence of the judiciary.



Similar calls for a probe have been raised by district courts across the country starting with the court in Uijeongbu last week. Courts in Seoul and Incheon also followed suit.

