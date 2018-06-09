Busan International Motor Show Kicks off

A biennial international motor show has kicked off in Busan.



A total of 19 global automakers, including four companies based in South Korea, will showcase around 200 new cars during the 2018 Busan International Motor Show(BIMOS), which began at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center(Bexco) on Thursday.



Held under the slogan “Beyond Innovation, Into the Future" through June 17th, the motor show will feature the latest outcomes of technologies by around 170 carmakers and their component suppliers, including world premier of Mercedes-Benz’ new models.



Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors will also display their new cars, alongside GM Korea and Renault Samsung.

[Photo : YONHAP News]