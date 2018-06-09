'Druking' to Face Special Counsel Probe Without Lawyer

A lawyer for the blogger nicknamed "druking" accused of online opinion rigging says his client intends to face an independent counsel probe without a lawyer.



The lawyer represents druking in a different case, and says he has not discussed specifics of the special counsel probe with his client.



He suggested his client may be having difficulties finding a lawyer to take on the case.



Last month, the National Assembly passed a bill to appoint an independent counsel to look into the scandal involving a former ruling party lawmaker and an official at the presidential office.

