'Druking' to Face Special Counsel Probe Without Lawyer

Write : 2018-06-07 17:06:44 Update : 2018-06-07 18:31:55

A lawyer for the blogger nicknamed "druking" accused of online opinion rigging says his client intends to face an independent counsel probe without a lawyer.

The lawyer represents druking in a different case, and says he has not discussed specifics of the special counsel probe with his client.

He suggested his client may be having difficulties finding a lawyer to take on the case.  

Last month, the National Assembly passed a bill to appoint an independent counsel to look into the scandal involving a former ruling party lawmaker and an official at the presidential office.

