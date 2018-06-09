Forbes: Lee Kun-hee Is Richest Person in Korea with $20.6 Bln

The number of South Korean billionaires is now at a record high level at 45.



Forbes on Thursday released the top 50 list of South Korea’s richest people and 45 of them had one billion U.S. dollars or more as of May 25th. It has seven more people than last year’s list.



Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee topped the list for the tenth consecutive year at 20-point-six billion dollars, up from 16-point-eight billion dollars last year.



Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin was ranked second with his wealth snowballing by 478 percent over the past year to eleven billion dollars.



Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong came in third at seven-point-nine billion dollars, followed by Amore Pacific Chairman Suh Kyung-bae at seven-point-six billion dollars.

