Events Mark June 1987 Democratic Struggle

Various events are taking place in Seoul on Saturday, a day ahead of the 31st anniversary of the June 1987 democratic uprising.

An intercollegiate alumni group held a joint memorial ceremony for democratic activists who sacrificed their lives outside the National Police Agency's Human Rights Center from 1 p. m.

A similar event began at 2 p. m. hosted by a civic solidarity group devoted to the commemoration of democratic martyrs.

Another event is scheduled later in the afternoon at Yonsei University to remember former student and democratic activist Lee Han-yeol who took part in a protest at Yonsei exactly 31 years ago on June ninth 1987. 

He was hit on the head by a police tear gas grenade during the protest and died on July fifth.

His death served to catapult the June uprising into a nationwide movement for democracy. 

