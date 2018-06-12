Events Mark June 1987 Democratic Struggle

Various events are taking place in Seoul on Saturday, a day ahead of the 31st anniversary of the June 1987 democratic uprising.



An intercollegiate alumni group held a joint memorial ceremony for democratic activists who sacrificed their lives outside the National Police Agency's Human Rights Center from 1 p. m.



A similar event began at 2 p. m. hosted by a civic solidarity group devoted to the commemoration of democratic martyrs.



Another event is scheduled later in the afternoon at Yonsei University to remember former student and democratic activist Lee Han-yeol who took part in a protest at Yonsei exactly 31 years ago on June ninth 1987.



He was hit on the head by a police tear gas grenade during the protest and died on July fifth.



His death served to catapult the June uprising into a nationwide movement for democracy.