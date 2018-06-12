Korean Air Chief's Wife Summoned over Alleged Illegal Hiring

Korean Air Chief Cho Yang-ho's wife has been summoned for questioning on allegations of illegally hiring Filipino housekeepers.



Lee Myung Hee, former director of the Ilwoo Foundation, was brought in for questioning at 10 a.m. Monday at the Seoul Office of the Korean Immigration Service.



Lee's eldest daughter, former Korean Air Vice President Cho Hyun-ah, was summoned on the same allegations on May 24th for nine hours of questioning. The owner family is accused of bringing Filipino housekeepers to Korea disguised as industrial trainees for Korean Air.



Meanwhile, Lee is also under investigation by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on 24 cases of violence against eleven people. An arrest warrant for Lee was rejected last Monday.

