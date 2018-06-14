Judges Call for Steps in Criminal Case for Top Court's Alleged Power Abuse

Write : 2018-06-12 10:50:19 Update : 2018-06-12 13:30:08

Judges Call for Steps in Criminal Case for Top Court's Alleged Power Abuse

Judges at local courts have agreed on the need for steps in a criminal case to address allegations that the judiciary under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae abused its power. 

One-hundred-15 judges representing local courts issued the stance in a joint statement adopted during a meeting on Monday at the Judicial Research and Training Institute in Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province. 

In the statement, the judges said they believe steps for a criminal case should be taken to shed light on the abuse case and to thoroughly seek out those responsible. 

The participants are said to have settled on the term “steps in a criminal case” after some voiced opposition to stating the need for a prosecutorial investigation.

