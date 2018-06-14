Judges Call for Light to be Shed on Judiciary Power Abuse Case

Anchor: Judges at local courts have agreed on the need to shed light on allegations that the judiciary under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Seung-tae abused its power. However, they also agreed that it would be inappropriate to seek criminal charges against those suspected of being involved in the case.

Our Bae Joo-yon has more.



Report: One-hundred-15 judges representing local courts have called for a no-holds-barred investigation into allegations that the Supreme Court under former Chief Justice Yang Seung-tae kept tabs on judges and pressured them to make rulings that would be politically favorable to the Park Geun-hye administration.



In a joint statement adopted at a meeting which lasted for ten hours on Monday, the judges also urged Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su to thoroughly seek out those responsible, but stopped short of recommending filing criminal charges against those allegedly involved in the power abuse.



Initially, the draft statement included a call for a prosecutorial investigation, but participants later settled for a “need to take criminal procedures” after some voiced opposition.



A senior judge at the Suwon District Court explained that there were differing views over whether it would be appropriate for the court to demand an investigation as probes are conducted by investigative authorities such as the prosecution.



He said, however, that an investigation cannot be ruled out.



There was no discussion on whether the case should be subject to a parliamentary probe or an independent counsel investigation.



The judges also called on the National Court Administration to make public a total of 410 documents related to accusations of judiciary abuse during the Park administration.



Kim is set to finalize a stance on the matter as early as this week after an emergency meeting with Supreme Court justices Tuesday afternoon.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]