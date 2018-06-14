Special Counsel Recommends 6 Candidates for 3 Assistant Counsels

Special prosecutor Huh Ik-bum, who will lead an investigation into an online opinion rigging scandal, has proposed to the president a list of candidates who will be his assistants during the probe.



Huh told reporters that he recommended to President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday six candidates of whom Moon must choose three to be Huh's assistants by Friday.



The special counsel has also begun coordination with the Justice Ministry to select prosecutors who will serve on the probe team.



Preparations will also soon begin in a building near Gangnam subway station in southern Seoul where the counsel team will use five floors for its office space.



Special prosecutor Huh said he expects the office rooms to be ready by around next Wednesday.

[Photo : KBS News]