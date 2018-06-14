Prosecutors to Probe Main Opposition's Alleged Opinion Rigging

Write : 2018-06-12 16:40:50 Update : 2018-06-12 17:01:59

Prosecutors are set to investigate new allegations that the main opposition Liberal Korea Party(LKP) engaged in massive opinion rigging during past elections.

On Tuesday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said it assigned the case to a team that is currently leading the police probe involving opinion rigging by online blogger "druking" who has alleged ties to the ruling Democratic Party(DP).

It will decide if the team will directly investigate the case or refer it to the police.

The ruling party last Thursday filed a complaint with the prosecution, alleging that the LKP used a computer program to spread favorable news and manipulate online comments between 2006 and 2014.

The opposition party was named the Grand National Party and later the Saenuri Party during that period.

