12-Yr Prison Term Demanded for Ex-Pres. Park over NIS Bribery

The prosecution has demanded a 12-year prison term for former President Park Geun-hye for allegedly taking over three-point-six billion won worth of bribes from the National Intelligence Service's "special activities fund."



In the final trial held on the case on Thursday, the prosecution also asked the Seoul Central District Court to slap her with eight billion won in fines and collect three-point-five billion won from her.



The impeached ex-president, who was absent from the trial, is suspected of receiving around three-point-five billion won worth of bribes in total from former NIS chiefs Nam Jae-joon, Lee Byung-kee and Lee Byung-ho, in collusion with her former close aides, Ahn Bong-geun, Lee Jae-man and Jeong Ho-seong.



She is also charged with coercing the former spy chief Lee Byung-ho to hand over a total of 150 million won worth of NIS funds to her former chief of staff Lee Won-jong in a three-month period through August of 2016.

[Photo : YONHAP News]