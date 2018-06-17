Special Counsel in Rigging Probe ‘Not to be Affected’ by Kim Kyoung-soo's Election Win

The special counsel who will lead an independent probe into the so-called "druking" opinion rigging scandal says his investigation will not be affected by Wednesday's election win by a former ruling Democratic Party lawmaker with alleged ties to the case.



Special prosecutor Huh Ik-bum was referring to Kim Kyoung-soo, who was elected South Gyeongsang governor in the local elections and is alleged to have ties to the blogger surnamed “druking."



Huh told reporters on Thursday that he plans to question Kim whenever he finds it necessary during the probe.



When asked last Friday about questioning Kim and other powerful politicians with alleged ties to the case, Huh had said he will summon them if deemed necessary, and he will make his decision known after he opens the investigation.



Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in is expected to name three assistant counsels by Friday, after which Huh's team of investigators, including 13 prosecutors, will be complete.























[Photo : YONHAP News]