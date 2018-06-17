Trial to Begin for Fmr Governor in Sexual Assault Case

A trial is set to begin for former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-Jung who was indicted on sexual assault charges.



The Seoul Western District Court will hold the first pretrial hearing at 2 p.m. Friday.



At the hearing, the prosecution and An's legal representatives are likely to discuss the main evidence and witnesses related to the the sexual assault allegations. The two sides are expected to hold a fierce legal battle on whether An forcibly assaulted his secretary by abusing his power as governor.



The former governor was indicted in April on allegations that he raped his secretary multiple times over the course of eight months from July of last year to February this year.

[Photo : YONHAP News]