Trial to Begin for Fmr Governor in Sexual Assault Case

Write : 2018-06-15 11:02:04 Update : 2018-06-15 11:41:31

Trial to Begin for Fmr Governor in Sexual Assault Case

A trial is set to begin for former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-Jung who was indicted on sexual assault charges. 

The Seoul Western District Court will hold the first pretrial hearing at 2 p.m. Friday. 

At the hearing, the prosecution and An's legal representatives are likely to discuss the main evidence and witnesses related to the the sexual assault allegations. The two sides are expected to hold a fierce legal battle on whether An forcibly assaulted his secretary by abusing his power as governor.

The former governor was indicted in April on allegations that he raped his secretary multiple times over the course of eight months from July of last year to February this year.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>