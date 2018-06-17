Supreme Court Chief to Announce Measures on Power Abuse Case

Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su will announce on Friday how he plans to address allegations that the top court under its former chief Yang Sung-tae abused its power.



The top court said Kim will make the announcement in the form of a statement to the public.



Kim is unlikely to file a complaint against those involved in the power abuse allegations as the heads and judges of local courts deemed it inappropriate in a series of meetings.



However, such a move cannot be completely ruled out as some regional court judges, a group of associate judges and courts’ labor unions have called for severe penalties against those responsible, including criminal procedures.



The judges’ meetings came after an investigation panel under the top court revealed on May 25th that the judiciary under Yang had allegedly used politically sensitive trials to make a deal with the presidential office in return for support to establish a new appellate court.

[Photo : YONHAP News]