Prosecutors Demand 25 Years for Choi Soon-sil

Prosecutors again demanded a 25-year jail term for Choi Soon-sil, a confidante of ex-President Park Geun-hye and a central figure in the influence-peddling scandal which led to Park’s impeachment.



Prosecutors made the demand during an appeal hearing Friday at the Seoul High Court and also requested the court to nullify parts of the earlier verdict that found Choi not guilty.



The special counsel team argued that in collusion with the ex-president, Choi took or asked over 43 billion won in bribes from Samsung Group's de facto chief Lee Jae-yong.



Choi is also accused of colluding with the ex-President to exert influence on some 50 large firms to donate over 77 billion won to two nonprofit foundations which Choi controlled.



In February, the Seoul Central District Court acknowledged most of the charges against her and sentenced Choi to 20 years behind bars, fines of 18 billion won and forfeiture of nearly seven-point-three billion won.

[Photo : KBS News]