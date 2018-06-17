Gov't to Crack down on Hidden Camera Installation in Schools, Public Restrooms

Write : 2018-06-15 14:16:58 Update : 2018-06-15 14:23:36

Gov't to Crack down on Hidden Camera Installation in Schools, Public Restrooms

The government will spend five billion won on detection devices and establish a round-the-clock monitoring system to detect the installation of any hidden cameras in schools and public restrooms.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family held a joint briefing at the Seoul Government Complex on Friday and issued a special message on eradicating crimes related to illegal filming.

Education authorities and universities will also acquire related equipment to inspect toilets and dressing rooms at schools and on campus.

As for restrooms in private buildings, the government will support inspections if requested by the building manager while larger buildings will be asked to conduct their own inspections.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>