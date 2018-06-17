Supreme Court Chief to Cooperate if Judiciary Power Abuse Investigated

Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su said he cannot directly file charges or request an investigation into the alleged abuse of judicial power under the watch of his predecessor, but vowed to cooperate if an investigation takes place.



Kim posted the message conveying his stance on the power abuse scandal on the Supreme Court's internal computer network on Friday.



He said that as chief of the judiciary, he again apologizes to the Korean people for the shock and anger they must have felt, citing that the mere act of implying that a trial can be unfair gravely damages the public's trust in court proceedings.



If an investigation takes place, the chief justice promised to provide all physical and personnel data and records obtained by a special probe team in accordance with lawful procedures, including controversial undisclosed documents.



Kim also said 13 justices, including four senior judges at high courts, will face disciplinary proceedings.



An internal probe revealed last month that the top court under its former chief Yang Sung-tae allegedly used politically sensitive trials to make a deal with the presidential office in return for support to establish a new appellate court.

[Photo : YONHAP News]