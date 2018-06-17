Fmr Pres. Lee Denies Being Briefed on His Alleged Slush Funds

Former President Lee Myung-bak has denied charges that he received briefings on a regular basis on how his slush fund was managed.



In a trial at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday over Lee’s slush fund scandal surrounding auto parts company DAS, Lee claimed that he has never heard or seen such a story.



Officials of DAS, including its former head Kim Sung-woo, told the prosecution that they regularly updated Lee via written documents on how DAS and his slush fund were managed.



In a separate trial against Lee Byung-mo, the executive secretary of the Cheonggye Foundation, who is known to have been the ex-president’s long-time wealth manager, the prosecution asked the court to sentence him to a two-year prison term.



The prosecution said he aided and abetted the former president’s illegal activities and also damaged a ledger on Lee’s alleged slush funds, which is part of evidence on the case.

