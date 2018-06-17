Pretrial Hearing Held For Ex-Governor Ahn on Sexual Assault Charges

The Seoul Western District Court on Friday held the first pretrial hearing in the sexual assault case against former South Chungcheong Province Governor Ahn Hee-jung.



Ahn was absent from the session and was not required to appear.



During the hearing, the prosecution emphasized that the allegations against the former governor represent a typical sexual crime stemming from an imbalance of power between the accused and the victim.



Ahn's lawyers denied allegations that their client committed sexual violence against his former secretary, and instead characterized their relationship as an affair driven by mutual affection.



The court plans to hold another pretrial hearing next Friday before launching the trial early next month.



Ahn was indicted earlier this year without arrest on charges he sexually assaulted his former secretary and forced her to have sex with him by using his authority over her between last year and February.

[Photo : YONHAP News]