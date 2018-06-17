Mobile Carriers Evenly Split 5G Frequency Bandwidth of 28 Gigahertz

Frequencies to be used for the fifth generation wireless network have been distributed evenly among the country's top three mobile carriers.



According to industry insiders, SK Telecom, KT and LG UPlus each secured 800 megahertz at an auction for the 5G 28 gigahertz bandwidth. The Ministry of Science and ICT held the auction at the Telecommunication Technology Association(TTA) in Bundang, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on Friday.



The final bidding price for the frequencies was 25-point-nine billion won per 100 megahertz.



The auction for the more lucrative three-point-five gigahertz bandwidth was not finalized and will resume on Monday due to fiercer competition among the three mobile operators.