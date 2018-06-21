Prosecution Indicts 38 People over Hiring Irregularities at Banks

Prosecutors have indicted 38 people on obstruction of business and other charges after an investigation into hiring irregularities at six local banks.



Releasing an interim report on its eight-month probe on Sunday, the anti-corruption division of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said that it indicted 38 individuals and detained 12 of them connected to illegal hiring.



A total of 368 cases of illegal hiring were found at Kookmin Bank, followed by KEB Hana with 239 cases and Woori with 37.



Ten former or current officials were indicted from Busan Bank, followed by Daegu Bank with eight and KEB Hana with seven.



The prosecution said that personnel officials of the six banks created lists and ensured the listed people pass in each stage of the recruitment process of tests and interviews.



The indicted people are said to have given special favor to jobseekers related with former or current top executives, or high-ranking government officials.