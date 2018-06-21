S. Korea to Change Graphic Warnings on Cigarette Packs

2018-06-17

S. Korea to Change Graphic Warnings on Cigarette Packs

Graphic warnings on cigarette packages will be updated from December 23.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Sunday that it issued advance notice of the planned changes for 20 days from May 14th, and decided to proceed with the changes as it received 143 opinions supporting the changes and eight dissenting opinions during the period.

Under the changes, new graphic images will show smokers suffering from five fatal ailments, such as lung cancer, while also carrying warnings about five serious side effects, such as the dangers of tooth discoloration.

Graphic warnings and warning messages will also be put on electronic cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

The government in 2016 started to put gruesome photos related to the ill effects of smoking on cigarette packs, planning to replace the images every two years.

