Supreme Court to Hold Hearing on Conscientious Objectors Cases

Write : 2018-06-18 11:21:12 Update : 2018-06-18 13:35:28

Supreme Court to Hold Hearing on Conscientious Objectors Cases

The full bench of the Supreme Court will hold a hearing in August to deliberate on two cases regarding conscientious objectors. 

For the first time in 14 years, the full bench will decide whether or not such conscientious objectors should be subject to criminal punishment. In 2004, the full bench ruled that those who refuse mandatory military service based on their religious beliefs should face criminal punishment. 

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it referred the two cases to the court’s 12- member bench and a hearing will be held on August 30th. 

The two cases involve members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, a religious denomination that disapproves of any exercise using guns. The members were indicted for refusing the mandatory military service and mandatory reserve forces training. 

After the hearing in August, the top court will hold a series of debates for two to four months which will be attended by the chief justice and justices before issuing a ruling. 

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>