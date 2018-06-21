Seoul Prosecutors' Office Assigned to Handle Court Power Abuse Case

Write : 2018-06-18 11:28:50 Update : 2018-06-18 13:37:12

Seoul Prosecutors' Office Assigned to Handle Court Power Abuse Case

The prosecution has assigned to the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office the case surrounding allegations that the Supreme Court under its former chief Yang Sung-tae abused its power. 

The investigation will mainly focus on suspicions that the top court under Yang kept tabs on judges and used politically-sensitive trials as bargaining chips in dealings with the presidential office under the Park Geun-hye administration.

In particular, prosecutors will seek to find out if Yang and the former head of the National Court Administration, Lim Jong-hun, gave unjust orders or condoned the alleged power abuse practices. 

Last Friday, Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su vowed to cooperate if an investigation takes place.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

