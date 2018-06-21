Seoul Prosecutors' Office Assigned to Handle Court Power Abuse Case

Anchor: The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office has been assigned the case surrounding allegations that the Supreme Court under its former chief Yang Sung-tae abused its power. This comes just days after current Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su vowed to cooperate if an investigation takes place.

Choi You Sun has this report.



Report: The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Monday that its department handling special criminal investigation will take on the case involving allegations of abuse of authority and trial bargaining by the Supreme Court.



The investigation will mainly focus on suspicions that the top court under its former chief Yang Sung-tae used politically-sensitive trials as bargaining chips in dealings with the presidential office under the Park Geun-hye administration.



Yang is accused of having unfairly interfered with high-profile trials during his term in order to gain presidential support for his plan to establish a court of appeals.



There have also been claims that the former chief justice disadvantaged certain judges for opposing his plan.



Prosecutors will also seek to find out if Yang and the former head of the National Court Administration, Lim Jong-hun, gave unjust orders or condoned the alleged power abuse practices.



The former chief justice, who denies the allegations, has been under fire after an internal probe revealed a 2015 report containing information on how to take advantage of high-profile cases to garner support from senior presidential aides.



On Friday, Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su vowed to cooperate with the prosecution, saying he will provide the necessary data secured by the internal probe team, including classified documents.

Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.

