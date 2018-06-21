Gov't Seeks to Declare Moratorium on Death Penalty in Dec.

The National Human Rights Commission says it is seeking to have President Moon Jae-in declare the abolition of capital punishment on Human Rights Day on December tenth.



The head of the commission’s department on policy education, Sim Sang-don, said in a news conference on Monday that the commission is working toward the president declaring the moratorium on the death penalty upon the 70th anniversary of Human Rights Day this year.



Sim cited that scrapping the death penalty was one of the key topics that surfaced when the commission gave a special briefing to the president last December for the first time in six years. Sim said that at the time, President Moon was positive about getting rid of capital punishment.



Sim said the commission is currently coordinating views with the Justice Ministry on the issue.



South Korea has not carried out a state execution since December 30th, 1997 but it has never officially declared a moratorium on the death penalty.