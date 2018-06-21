Cyber Unit at Seoul Police Agency to Probe Alleged Opinion Rigging by LKP Predecessors

The cyber crime unit at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will investigate online opinion rigging allegedly conducted by the former Grand National Party which later became the Saennuri Party and which is now the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).



The cyber unit has been investigating the alleged manipulation of online comments by an influential blogger named "druking" who has ties with the ruling Democratic Party.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday that after discussions with the prosecution, it has decided to allocate the case concerning the former political parties to its cyber unit.



Officers will begin analyzing data starting Monday.



The police are also known to reviewing the issue of the statute of limitations.



The current Democratic Party has filed charges against the opposition LKP's predecessor, the Grand National Party(GNP), claiming the GNP used a computer program to manipulate online comments posted on news articles since 2006 during election periods, including the 2014 provincial elections.



However, the statute of limitations for the charge of obstruction of business that can be applied to online opinion rigging is seven years. Therefore, allegations past 2011 are only expected to be investigated.

[Photo : KBS News]