Microsoft: Local Firms Suffered $72 Bln Loss from Cyber Attacks in 2017

Write : 2018-06-18 16:38:28 Update : 2018-06-18 17:13:42

Microsoft: Local Firms Suffered $72 Bln Loss from Cyber Attacks in 2017

The South Korean branch of U.S. tech giant Microsoft reported that cyber attacks caused direct and indirect losses of 72 billion dollars for South Korean companies last year.

That’s nearly five percent of the country's gross domestic product.

Microsoft Korea released a report on cyber security and threats at its head office in downtown Seoul on Monday.

The report surveyed 13-hundred corporate officials in charge of security in the Asia Pacific region.

The survey jointly conducted with consulting firm Frost & Sullivan shows that an average South Korean firm suffered losses of 30 billion won due to cyber attacks in 2017 and that around 90 percent of the loss was indirect fallout resulting from loss of clients and jobs and damage to the firm's reputation.

Microsoft said the key types of cyber attacks can be grouped into three categories, namely botnet, phishing and ransom ware.

Botnet attacks involve infecting personal computers into zombie PCs via the Internet while phishing lures users to leak information through false Web sites and e-mails that appear safe. Ransom ware refers to malicious codes that encrypt victims' data until they pay a ransom.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>