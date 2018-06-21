Application for Child Benefits to Begin Wednesday

Advance applications to receive "child benefits" will begin from Wednesday.



Child benefits, the first of its kind which will be provided from September 21st, are separate from the existing childcare benefits.



Child benefit is a monthly 100-thousand won allowance paid to children under the age of six.



Eligible families should earn income that falls in the bottom 90 percent of all households with two or more members.



Those who are selected for the allowance provision should have about eleven-point-seven million won in combined income and assets per month for a three-member family.



The figure is over 14 million won for a four-person household and over 17 million for a family of five.



The caretaker of the child who will be receiving the benefit can apply for the aid at local administrative centers or apply online (bokjiro.go.kr) or through a smartphone app.