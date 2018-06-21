Gov't to Foster Businesses that Can Last a Century

Write : 2018-06-18 18:11:06 Update : 2018-06-18 18:47:47

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups has rolled out measures to foster long-term businesses that continue through generations.

The plan is to uncover people who run small companies with the potential to grow and help them so they can continue in the business for more than a hundred years.

Their success model will also be shared to cultivate a sustainable business environment that creates a virtuous cycle.

The government will seek out companies in the retail, wholesale or restaurant sectors that have been around for more than 30 years, and have expertise and a certain level of innovation in their products, services and marketing strategies.

The selected firms will be fostered into stores, restaurants and establishments boasting a century-long tradition.

They will also receive a signboard indicating state recognition to help enhance their reputation and credibility.

The firms will be promoted in collaboration with online-to-offline platforms and the Korea Tourism Organization.

[Photo : KBS News]

