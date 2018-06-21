5G Frequencies Auctioned off for Total 3.6 Tln Won

Frequencies to be used for the fifth generation wireless network have been auctioned off for a total of some three-point-six trillion won.



SK Telecom and KT each secured 100 megahertz for the most lucrative three-point-five gigahertz bandwidth of the 5G network while LG UPlus obtained 80 megahertz.



The Ministry of Science and ICT announced results of the second day auction held at the Telecommunication Technology Association(TTA) in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province on Monday.



On the first day auction held last Friday, the top three mobile carriers acquired 800 megahertz each for the 28 gigahertz bandwidth.



The final bidding prices for the frequencies amount to one-point-four trillion won for SK Telecom, one-point-17 trillion won for KT and one-point-17 trillion won for LG UPlus.