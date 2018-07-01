Korean Air, Asiana Passenger Planes Collide at Gimpo Airport

Two passenger planes of the nation’s major flag carriers collided at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul on Tuesday morning.



According to the Korea Airports Corporation and the two carriers, the wing of Asiana Airlines’ A330 flight collided with the tail of Korean Air’s Boeing B777 plane at the apron of the airport's International Terminal at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.



No injuries have been reported since there were no passengers on board either jet at the time, but the planes did suffer partial damage.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will launch an investigation to find the exact cause of the incident, as both of the airline companies are denying responsibility.



The collision delayed the departures of both flights for nearly four hours. The Asiana flight finally left Gimpo for Beijing at 12:40 p.m. while the Korean Air flight bound for Osaka took off at 1:05 p.m.

[Photo : YONHAP News]