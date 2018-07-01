Seoul Summer Sale to Begin Sunday

A massive discount event for foreign tourists visiting Seoul will begin on Sunday for a month.



According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization on Tuesday, the Seoul Summer Sale 2018 will start from Sunday and run through July 31st across the capital city. More than 15-hundred stores representing 203 companies will participate in the event.



Those wishing to participate can download mobile coupons from the Seoul Summer Sale Web site and show the coupons at participating stores to get discounts.

[Photo : YONHAP News]