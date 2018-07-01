The special investigation into the so-called "druking" opinion rigging scandal will kick off on Wednesday.



For the past 20 days, Independent Counsel Huh Ik-bum has been granted the power to assemble as many as 87 investigators, secure office space and request documents.



He has 60 days for the main investigation, but it can be extended by 30 days with the president’s approval.



The special investigation will focus on the alleged manipulation of public opinion by blogger, Kim Dong-won, and an online forum he led, as well as the alleged illegalities of those implicated in the scandal and alleged illegal funding activities for the blogger.



Last month, rival parties passed a bill to appoint an independent counsel to look into the scandal involving a former ruling party lawmaker and an official at the presidential office.

[Photo : YONHAP News]